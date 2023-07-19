Home / World News / Gigi Hadid arrested for marijuana possession, released after $1,000 fine

Gigi Hadid arrested for marijuana possession, released after $1,000 fine

A representative for Gigi Hadid said the 28-year-old was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in New York City with a medical license

BS Web Team New Delhi
(Photo: Instagram/GigiHadid)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 12:37 PM IST
Supermodel Gigi Hadid, known for her glamorous lifestyle and successful career, was recently arrested for marijuana possession while on vacation with her friends in Cayman Islands.

According to People magazine, the 28-year-old was arrested on July 10 at Owen Roberts International Airport after Customs & Border Control agents found marijuana and related paraphernalia in her luggage.

Leah Nicole McCarthy, her friend, was also arrested on similar charges.

On the other hand, authorities found relatively small quantities of the substance, leading to the assumption that it was intended for personal use.

Both Hadid and McCarthy were later detained at the Prisoner Detention Centre before being released on bail.

During their court appearance on July 12, the two celebrities pleaded guilty to "suspicion of ganja importation and importation of ganja consumption utensils." As a result, they were each fined $1,000.

In response to the incident, Gigi Hadid's representative told People magazine that she bought the marijuana legally in New York City while holding a valid medical licence for its use.

Furthermore, the representative stated that medical marijuana has been legal in Grand Cayman since 2017. Nonetheless, transporting cannabis into and out of the country is still illegal, resulting in arrests.

"Gigi was travelling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC. with a Medical licence. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island," said the representative.

Meanwhile, Hadid posted a number of photos on Instagram in the week following the arrest that showed her enjoying a beach and ocean. She captioned a photo posted on Tuesday, "All's well that ends well."

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

