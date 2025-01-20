Three Israeli women freed after 471 days captivity by Hamas: Who are they?

Three Israeli women, held hostage by Hamas for 471 days, have been freed under a newly implemented ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and the militant group. Here’s an overview of their identities, the circumstances of their capture, and their journey home.

Hostage release details

The released hostages include Romi Gonen, 24, Doron Steinbrecher, 31, and Emily Damari, 28, who also holds British nationality. The three women crossed back into Israel aboard a military transport after being driven out of Gaza City in a Red Cross vehicle on Sunday and were reunited with their families.

Romi Gonen

Also Read: Israel frees 90 Palestinian prisoners as Hamas returns 3 Israeli hostages Romi Gonen, a dancer and choreographer from Kfar Veradim in northern Israel, was captured while fleeing the Nova music festival in the Negev Desert during the October 7, 2023 attack. The festival, close to the Gaza border, was the site of a brutal assault that left over 360 people dead. Romi’s last call to her family was interrupted by gunfire as she attempted to escape.

Doron Steinbrecher

Doron Steinbrecher, a veterinary nurse, was taken from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza near Gaza’s north-western border. Doron hid under her bed as militants entered her home but was eventually captured. Her family heard her last voice message, filled with screams, as the militants found her.

Emily Damari

Emily Damari, a British-Israeli national, was also abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. During the attack, she sustained injuries to her hand, losing two fingers, and witnessed the killing of her dog. Emily’s last communication with her mother was a text message containing a heart emoji before she was taken.

Emotional reunions

Footage shared by the Israeli military captured Romi’s father breaking down in tears upon seeing his daughter’s release. Doron’s family expressed profound relief after her return, thanking those who supported them during the long ordeal. Emily was photographed with a bandaged hand, reuniting with her mother, Mandy Damari, who had survived the attack by hiding in a safe room.

International reactions

The release has drawn significant international attention, with expressions of gratitude from the families for the global support that helped secure their freedom.

This release also marks a significant step in the ongoing negotiations and ceasefire efforts between Israel and Hamas, bringing hope to the families of the remaining hostages still awaiting their return.

Hamas-Israel ceasefire

According to a report by the BBC, Israeli and Hamas negotiators never met face-to-face, but by the final stages, they were separated by just one floor. Ceasefire talks, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, had stretched over several months before reaching a critical point in Doha last week.

This initial phase, which began on Sunday, will see 33 hostages released over the next six weeks. Around 90 Palestinian prisoners and detainees were released from Israeli jails into the occupied West Bank on Sunday, marking the commencement of a series of exchanges under the new ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel. This agreement aims to bring an end to the 15-month-long conflict.

The release of Palestinian detainees came just hours after the three Israeli women were set free by Hamas, Israeli officials said. This exchange is the first of several planned during the six-week ceasefire period. Negotiations to extend this ceasefire are expected to start in the coming weeks.

90 Palestinians released in West Bank

In the West Bank, the arrival of the freed Palestinians was met with scenes of jubilation. Despite the cold weather, hundreds gathered in a suburb of Ramallah to welcome the detainees.

The Palestinian Authority's Commission for Prisoners' Affairs confirmed that those released included women and minors.

94 Israeli hostages unaccounted for

Before the ceasefire, Israel reported that 94 hostages remained unaccounted for, though it believed only 60 were still alive. Following the release of three Israeli women on Sunday, another 30 hostages are expected to be freed during the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.