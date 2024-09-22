Harris accepts invitation for another debate, challenges Trump to join her

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has accepted the invitation for a presidential debate hosted by CNN against her Republican rival Donald Trump and challenged the former president to accept the same. "I will gladly accept a second presidential debate on October 23. I hope @realDonaldTrump will join me," Harris posted on X. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Notably, Harris and Trump debated earlier this month in a debate moderated by ABC News, in which the Vice President appeared to dominate against the former president with targeted barbs. "Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump," campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement. "Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate."

The first presidential debate took place between Trump and President Joe Biden, in which the latter's poor show mounted concerns over his age leading him to bow out of the campaign. The President then endorsed Kamala Harris for the race, who soon got the party's official nomination.

For the October debate, CNN has offered both campaigns a format similar to the June debate, in which Trump and Harris would field moderators' questions for 90 minutes without a live studio audience.

Following the debate with Harris, Trump has taken contrasting stands on having a third debate. Initially, he posted on Truth Social, "THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!"

But last week, he suggested that he might be open to participating in a third presidential debate following his September 10 face-off with Harris hosted by ABC in Philadelphia. "Maybe if I got in the right mood," he told reporters during a stop in California.

Harris' campaign last week dismissed Trump's announcement that there would not be another debate, with one senior adviser saying the former president "changes his position every day." The vice president, meanwhile, immediately called for another debate, saying, "I believe we owe it to the voters," CNN reported.

The US presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 5. The CNN debate accepted by Harris on October 23, if happens, will come right in the climax of the presidential campaign.