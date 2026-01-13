Why Havana Syndrome is back in focus after a 'secret device' test by the US

For more than eight years, the United States government has struggled to explain a series of illnesses affecting diplomats, intelligence officers and military personnel across the world. Now, a covertly acquired device, purchased with Pentagon funding and capable of emitting pulsed radio waves, according to a CNN report, has reopened debate inside the US government over what is commonly known as Havana Syndrome.

The renewed attention also comes amid a separate controversy that erupted soon after the US military operation in Venezuela, bringing questions about the use of unconventional weapons back into public view.

Earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reshared a post on X alleging that the US used a “mystery” sonic or sound-based weapon during a January 3 raid that led to the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Leavitt urged users to read the post closely, writing: “Stop what you are doing and read this.”

The post attributed its claims to an interview-style account by a Venezuelan security guard described as loyal to Maduro. While the allegations remain unverified, the episode has added momentum to long-running questions about whether the US or its adversaries possess deployable directed-energy or sound-based systems — questions that sit at the heart of the Havana Syndrome debate. What is Havana Syndrome? Havana Syndrome, officially termed “anomalous health incidents” (AHIs), first emerged in late 2016 when US diplomats stationed in Havana, Cuba, reported symptoms including severe headaches, dizziness, vertigo and cognitive difficulties. Some described symptoms consistent with head trauma despite the absence of visible injuries.

Since then, similar cases have been reported across multiple continents, affecting personnel from the intelligence community, the State Department and the military. The lack of a clear medical definition, combined with delayed testing in many cases, has made diagnosis and attribution difficult. What is the 'device' the US government is testing? The CNN report, citing four sources, said the US Department of Defense has spent more than a year testing a device that some investigators believe could plausibly be linked to Havana Syndrome. The device was acquired in an undercover operation by Homeland Security Investigations, a division of the Department of Homeland Security, using funding provided by the Pentagon, the report said. It added that the Defence Department paid “eight figures”, or tens of millions of dollars, for the device in the final days of the Biden administration.

While the device is still being studied and scepticism remains within parts of the government, its acquisition marks a shift from theoretical assessments to testing a physical system, CNN reported. Some affected personnel have previously suggested that devices linked to Havana Syndrome may have originated in Russia. CNN said that although the device purchased by Washington may not be entirely Russian in origin, it contains Russian components. What does the device do and why does it matter? Testing has shown that the device produces pulsed radio-frequency energy, the report said. For years, some academics and intelligence officials have speculated that pulsed electromagnetic energy could explain at least some Havana Syndrome cases.

A central question has been whether a device powerful enough to cause the reported injuries could also be portable. According to one source cited by CNN, the acquired device could fit inside a backpack, addressing a key technical hurdle that has long complicated assessments. Has the US linked the illness to a foreign attack? In 2022, an intelligence panel concluded that some anomalous health incidents could “plausibly” have been caused by pulsed electromagnetic energy from an external source. However, in 2023, the US intelligence community said it was unlikely that a foreign adversary was responsible for a coordinated campaign.

That assessment remains largely intact. As recently as January last year, the intelligence community said it was “very unlikely” that the symptoms were caused by a foreign actor, while noting that such a possibility could not be ruled out in a small number of cases. Why has the issue remained divisive? Many affected officials believe the US government ignored or downplayed evidence pointing to a directed-energy attack, particularly by Russia. Some current and former CIA officers have raised concerns internally that investigations were softened. Defense officials briefed the House and Senate intelligence committees late last year, including references to the device and its testing, underscoring the issue’s continued sensitivity.