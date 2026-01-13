Who is Erfan Soltani, the 26-year-old Iran plans to execute over protests?

Iran is reportedly going to execute a 26-year-old man for participating in the anti-Khamenei protests which began late last year. Human rights groups warn that the case of Erfan Soltani could mark the start of executions targeting protesters arrested during the ongoing crackdown.

Unlike earlier crackdowns by the Iranian government, where protesters were mostly shot dead, Soltani’s execution is expected to be carried out by hanging, which would mark the first execution linked to the current protests.

Who is Erfan Soltani?

Erfan Soltani is a resident of Fardis, a town near Karaj on the outskirts of Tehran. He was arrested on January 8 during protests and has been charged with "waging war against God", a capital offence under Iranian law.

According to Iran Human Rights, Soltani has been denied access to a lawyer and, according to his family, he has not been given a trial. The exact charges against him have not been made public. Sources close to Soltani’s family told Iran Human Rights that they were informed on January 12 that he had been sentenced to death and that the execution would be carried out on January 14. ALSO READ | Trump keeps 'all options' open as Iran protest death toll hits 646 The National Union for Democracy in Iran, a US-based non-profit organisation of the Iranian diaspora, said the Islamic Republic told Soltani's family that the "sentence is final". "His (Soltani) only crime was calling for freedom," the organisation said in an X post.

Why this matters Many detainees could face similar punishment. Mass arrests have been reported across several cities, with the number of detainees estimated to have crossed 10,000. Since January 8, Iran has enforced a nationwide internet shutdown. NetBlocks estimates that around 99 per cent of internet access has been cut off, making it difficult to verify arrests, deaths, and legal proceedings. A similar blackout in November 2019 coincided with mass killings of protesters, with some estimates later putting the death toll as high as 1,500, Iran Human Rights said. What are the officials saying? ALSO READ | Iran president joins pro-government rallies as protests intensify: Key updates Iranian officials have described protesters as rioters, mohareb (enemies of God), terrorists, and foreign-backed agitators, accusations that carry the death penalty. Authorities have also said cases will be handled with severity and speed by special branches of the Revolutionary Courts.