Heatwave tragedy for Hajj pilgrims: Saudi Arabia reports 1,301 deaths

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that over 1,300 fatalities occurred during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, largely attributed to heat stress and unauthorised trips, accounting for more than 80 per cent of the deaths.

In its first official figures released, the Saudi government reported, “The health system addressed numerous cases of heat stress this year, with some individuals still under care. Regrettably, the number of deaths reached 1,301.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What’s behind deaths at Hajj pilgrimage?

The Saudi government’s statement pointed out that 83 per cent of the deceased were pilgrims, who undertook the journey without proper authorisation, enduring long walks under direct sunlight without sufficient shelter or comfort.

It also noted the presence of elderly and chronically ill individuals among the deceased, with all families now identified.

Extreme heat, reaching a record 52 degrees Celsius (125 degrees Fahrenheit) in Mecca, has been cited as a major factor behind the numerous deaths and injuries reported this year. Compounding these challenges are the unauthorised pilgrimages, where pilgrims lack the necessary licenses, each costing thousands of US dollars, for legal access to Mecca. These unlicensed pilgrims typically travel without organised amenities such as air-conditioned buses and adequate supplies of water and food.

The Saudi government also said that the unauthorised nature of many trips delayed the official death toll announcement and complicated the identification process. Despite initial challenges, the statement assured that proper procedures were followed for identification, burial, and issuing death certificates.

Witness accounts of tragedy during Hajj pilgrimage

Reports from witnesses, described scenes of pilgrims losing consciousness and passing by bodies covered in white cloth amid the harsh conditions.

“Along the way home, I saw many pilgrims who died. Almost every few hundred meters, there was a body lying and covered with an ihram [white fabric] cloth,” Ahmed, a 44-year-old from Indonesia, told CNN.

“Every time there is a distribution of water from local residents or certain groups, it is immediately overrun by the pilgrims,” he added, saying that he didn’t see health workers or a single ambulance along the road.

Egypt cracks down on ‘illegal’ Hajj tours amid rising deaths



Meanwhile, Egypt has taken steps to clamp down on illegal pilgrimages, announcing plans to revoke licenses of 16 Hajj tourism companies involved in facilitating unauthorised trips to Mecca. This decision follows concerns that hundreds of Egyptians may be among the deceased, with reports suggesting a higher death toll than officially reported.

The Egyptian government’s action came after a cabinet meeting highlighted irregularities in how some tourism operators conducted business, including issuing incorrect visas and failing to provide adequate accommodations and protection from the heat.

The official death toll among Egyptians is reported at 31. However, according to news agency Reuters and other sources, the toll could rise significantly, with estimates ranging from 500 to 600 fatalities during the pilgrimage.

Challenges and condolences



In the meeting, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly expressed condolences to the families affected, pledging necessary support in light of the tragic events during this year’s Hajj. The pilgrimage, which operates on a quota system with 1.8 million licenses issued annually by Saudi Arabia, faced additional challenges due to this year’s high temperatures.

The timing of the Hajj is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, coinciding this year with scorching temperatures in Saudi Arabia. This year’s pilgrimage took place amid extreme temperatures, reaching up to 49 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit).

During the pilgrimage, worshippers perform a series of rituals in and around the holy city of Mecca, often enduring hours of walking in intense daily heat.

The final death toll from this year’s Hajj may still increase, as governments have only accounted for pilgrims who registered and travelled to Mecca under their respective country quotas.