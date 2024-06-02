Home / World News / Helen Roberts becomes Pak's first woman brigadier from minority community

Helen Roberts becomes Pak's first woman brigadier from minority community

Brigadier Helen was among Pakistan Army officers promoted as brigadiers and full colonels by the Selection Board, The News reported on Sunday

Pakistan, Pakistan flag
Brigadier Dr. Helen is senior pathologist and has been serving in the Pakistan Army for the last 26 years. Photo: Unsplash
Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Dr. Helen Mary Roberts, serving in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps, has made history by becoming the first woman from Christian and minority community to achieve the rank of brigadier in the country's history.

Brigadier Helen was among Pakistan Army officers promoted as brigadiers and full colonels by the Selection Board, The News reported on Sunday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Helen on her promotion as Brigadier, saying the whole nation was proud of her and thousands of hardworking women like her from minority communities who are serving the country with distinction.
 

"I myself and the nation congratulate Brig Helen Mary Roberts on getting the honour of the first female from minority to be promoted as Brigadier in the Pakistan Army, he said.

During a Christmas celebration at Christ Church in Rawalpindi last year, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir had commended the role played by the minority community in the country's development.

Brigadier Dr. Helen is senior pathologist and has been serving in the Pakistan Army for the last 26 years.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics in 2021, there are 96.47 per cent Muslims in the country, followed by 2.14 per cent Hindus, 1.27 per cent Christians, 0.09 per cent Ahmadi Muslims and 0.02 per cent others.

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

