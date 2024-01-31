Here's list of 10 most corrupt countries in the world; India ranks 93

A list of the world's most corrupt nations was declared on Tuesday and showed that the majority of the countries have achieved practically no progress in handling public sector corruption.

As per the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) announced by Transparency International, the CPI global average stayed unaltered at 43 for the twelfth year straight with more than two-thirds of nations scoring under 50.

The CPI positioned 180 nations and territories by their apparent degrees of public area corruption from zero (exceptionally corrupt) to 100 (extremely perfect).

World's Least Corrupt Nations As per the report, Denmark scored 90, topped the index for the sixth consecutive year because of its "well-functioning justice systems". Finland (87) and New Zealand (85) were ranked second and third.

Among the other least corrupt countries in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, Norway has a score of 84, Singapore (83), Sweden (82), Switzerland (82), Netherlands (79), Germany (78), and Luxembourg (78).

World's Most Corrupt Nations Nations took the bottom spots in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2023, Somalia with a score of 11, Venezuela (13), Syria (13), South Sudan (13), and Yemen (16). The report stated, "They are all affected by protracted crises, mostly armed conflicts. The bottom of the index also has North Korea with a score of 172. Global Corruption Index 2023: India ranks 93 According to the Transparency International report, India ranked 93 on the global corruption perceptions index for 2023 with a score of 39 because its overall score remained largely unchanged. India ranked 85 in 2022 with an overall score of 40.

Pakistan, with a score of 29, and Sri Lanka (34) wrestled with their particular debt burdens and resulting political instability, the report stated.

The 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index depended on the impression of public sector corruption and utilised information from 13 external sources, including the World Bank, World Economic Forum, private risk and consulting organizations, think tanks and others.