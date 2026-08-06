Honda raises full-year forecasts, posts first profit rise in six quarters

Honda Motor raised its full-year forecasts on Wednesday and posted its first quarterly profit rise in six quarters, boosted by a weaker yen and the absence of US tariff-related costs that weighed on earnings a year earlier.

Japan’s second-biggest automaker lifted its full-year operating profit forecast by 30 per cent to 650 billion yen ($4.1 billion) from 500 billion yen, citing a revised exchange-rate assumption. It also raised its net profit and revenue outlooks. Operating profit more than doubled to 530.8 billion yen in the April to June quarter from 244.2 billion yen a year earlier, well above the 302.1 billion yen median estimate in an LSEG poll of nine analysts. The results come after the it posted its first annual loss in nearly 70 years in May, hit by more than $9 billion in costs to restructure its EV business.