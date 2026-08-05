Uber intensifies robotaxi plans, shares fall on weak profit forecast

Uber Technologies forecast current-quarter (Q3) adjusted earnings below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, saying that foreign exchange would trim bookings growth and reaffirming plans to invest heavily in robotaxis and acquisitions.
The global ride-hailing and delivery giant's capital allocation has become a key investor focus after it announced a $14.8-billion deal for Delivery Hero last month, which it plans to fund with existing liquidity and debt.
The company on Wednesday also outlined plans to spend more than $10 billion on autonomous vehicles over the coming years. It forecast Q3 gross bookings of $58.25 billion to $60.25 billion, broadly in line with analysts' expectations of $59.21 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. Uber’s Q2 gross bookings of $58.02 billion topped analysts’ estimates of $57.06 billion.
The business benefited from broad-based demand across regions and services during the quarter, including travel linked to the ??Fifa World Cup, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said. More than 8 million tourists used Uber in host cities during the tournament, according to the company.