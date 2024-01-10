Home / World News / HPE secures financing commitments for $14 billion Juniper takeover

HPE secures financing commitments for $14 billion Juniper takeover

The financing will eventually be partially replaced 'with a combination of new debt, mandatory convertible preferred securities, and cash on the balance sheet'

Hewlett Packard Enterprise headquarters in Spring, Texas. Photographer: Mark Felix/Bloomberg
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 11:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Josyana Joshua

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. has secured financing commitments for its $14 billion purchase of Juniper Networks Inc.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Spring, Texas-based HPE is planning to fund the acquisition with $14 billion of term loans, according to a statement out Tuesday. The committed financing is being provided by Citigroup Global Markets Inc., JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and Mizuho Bank Ltd., reads the release.

The financing will eventually be partially replaced “with a combination of new debt, mandatory convertible preferred securities, and cash on the balance sheet,” according to the announcement. 

The deal marks one of the largest committed debt financings for an M&A transaction since Broadcom Inc. secured up to $28.4 billion of term loans to fund its acquisition of VMware Inc. in August. Debt dealmakers are optimistic that an uptick in M&A activity will lift investment-grade bond volume this year, following the worst year for transactions in a decade.

HPE, a maker of data center hardware, will pay $40 a share in cash for Juniper, the companies said in the Tuesday statement. It’s a move that will expand its presence in the networking business but has also raised skepticism from Wall Street.

The companies expect the acquisition, which has been approved by both boards, to be completed late this year or in early 2025, subject to approvals by regulators and Juniper shareholders, and other customary closing conditions. 

Also Read

Juniper shares climb 23% as Hewlett Packard Enterprise nears $13 bn deal

HPE and NVIDIA partner to launch a supercomputing solution in GenAI

HP launches enterprise-focused Dragonfly G4 laptops in India: Price, specs

We will comply with govt regulations regarding supply restrictions: HP

Juniper Green Energy signs MoU with Power Finance Corporation for Rs 5K cr

China says its moon mission is on track as Nasa suffers setbacks: Report

US-made lunar lander has 'no chance' of touching down on moon: Report

OpenAI launches new store for users to share custom chatbots: Report

US delays mission to land humans on moon until Sep 2026, says Nasa

Hollywood actors union signs first big deal for AI in voice-over work

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HPEHewlett Packard Enterprise

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story