Hurricane Helene unleashes havoc in US; 93 dead, millions without power

Deaths have been reported in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee

Hurricane Helene's destruction across the Southeast has left 93 people dead. (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 7:55 AM IST
Hurricane Helene's destruction across the Southeast has left 93 people dead, millions without power, and several families stranded in floodwaters, according to a report by CNN.

Deaths have been reported in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

At least 36 people are dead in North Carolina, according to county and state officials. At least 25 are dead in South Carolina, including two firefighters in Saluda County, authorities said. In Georgia, at least 17 people have died, two of them killed by a tornado in Alamo, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Brian Kemp.

In Florida, at least 11 people have died, Gov Ron DeSantis said on Saturday, including several people who drowned in Pinellas County. Two people lost their lives in Virginia, officials said on Sunday, and two deaths were reported in Tennessee, CNN reported.

Buncombe County in North Carolina has received approximately 600 missing persons reports through an online form, County Manager Avril Pinder said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has assured that his administration is coordinating with state and local officials to provide necessary support and resources to communities affected by Hurricane Helene.

Sharing a post on X, Biden said, "I continue to be briefed by my team on the ongoing response efforts in Hurricane Helene's wake, and my administration is in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need. As we continue to support response and recovery efforts, we will make sure that no resource is spared to ensure communities can quickly begin their road to rebuilding."
 

He added, "Jill and I are praying for those who lost loved ones from Hurricane Helene, and for those whose homes, businesses, and communities were impacted by this terrible storm.


First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

