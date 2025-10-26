'I am not done': Kamala Harris leaves door open for 2028 presidential run

Kamala Harris isn't ruling out another run for the White House.

In an interview with the BBC posted Saturday, Harris said she expects a woman will be president in the coming years, and it could possibly be her.

I am not done, she said.

The former vice-president said she hasn't decided whether to mount a 2028 presidential campaign. But she dismissed the suggestion that she'd face long odds.

I have lived my entire career a life of service and it's in my bones. And there are many ways to serve, she said. I've never listened to polls.

She's recently given a series of interviews following the September release of her book, 107 Days. It looks back on her experience replacing then-President Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee after he dropped out of the race.