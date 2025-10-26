Home / World News / 'I am not done': Kamala Harris leaves door open for 2028 presidential run

'I am not done': Kamala Harris leaves door open for 2028 presidential run

The former vice-president said she hasn't decided whether to mount a 2028 presidential campaign. But she dismissed the suggestion that she'd face long odds

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris
Kamala Harris said she sees herself as a leader of the party, including in pushing back against Trump and preparing for the 2026 midterms. (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 6:57 AM IST
Kamala Harris isn't ruling out another run for the White House.

In an interview with the BBC posted Saturday, Harris said she expects a woman will be president in the coming years, and it could possibly be her.

I am not done, she said.

The former vice-president said she hasn't decided whether to mount a 2028 presidential campaign. But she dismissed the suggestion that she'd face long odds.

I have lived my entire career a life of service and it's in my bones. And there are many ways to serve, she said. I've never listened to polls.

She's recently given a series of interviews following the September release of her book, 107 Days. It looks back on her experience replacing then-President Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee after he dropped out of the race.

She ultimately lost to Republican President Donald Trump.

In an interview with The Associated Press last week, Harris, 60, also made clear that running again in 2028 is still on the table. She said she sees herself as a leader of the party, including in pushing back against Trump and preparing for the 2026 midterms.

Meanwhile, political jockeying among Democrats for the 2028 presidential contest appears to be playing out even earlier than usual.

Several potential candidates are already taking steps to get to know voters in key states, including California Gov Gavin Newsom, term-limited Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and California Rep. Ro Khanna. Upwards of 30 high-profile Democrats could ultimately enter the primary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Kamala HarrisUS PresidentUS presidential election

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

