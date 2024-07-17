Ex-Rolls Royce design head Ian Cameron stabbed to death, suspect on run

The search for the suspect who allegedly murdered former Rolls-Royce design head Ian Cameron at his German mansion last week continued on Wednesday. The investigators have narrowed a suspect based on the CCTV footage of a local supermarket, where he was seen hours before the crime.

Cameron was stabbed to death at the doorstep of his $3 million mansion in Germany’s Herrsching at Lake Ammersee on Friday evening. According to the officials, the incident appears to be a robbery attempt. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Ian Cameron murder: What officials said about suspect Investigators say that the suspect is believed to have rang the door of Cameron’s house and attacked him when he answered the door, Daily Mail reported. At the time of the incident, Cameron’s wife Verena Kloos was in the house and escaped the attack by scaling a wall. She reached her neighbours to inform the police.

The officials were able to match the suspect’s appearance based on the clothes found abandoned near the crime scene. Officials searching the area discovered a backpack containing both sets of clothes.

The suspect, a tall Caucasian man whose identity is currently unknown, was seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and light-coloured trousers in the CCTV footage taken near the crime scene. He had gloves on him and was carrying a dark red backpack.

Ian Cameron murder: Suspect spotted in CCTV footage

In the CCTV fetched from the store, the man is seen wearing blue trousers and a grey T-shirt.

Around 30 officers are looking for the suspect after Cameron’s neighbours were able to provide a description of his looks that appears to match the store footage. They have deployed dogs and helicopters to locate him.

Cameron was the head designer of the luxury car manufacturer for over 13 years from 1999 to 2012.