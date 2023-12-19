Home / World News / Iceland volcano erupts in Reykjanes Peninsula weeks after people evacuated

Iceland volcano erupts in Reykjanes Peninsula weeks after people evacuated

In November, police evacuated the town or Grindavik after strong seismic activity in the area damaged homes and raised fears of an imminent eruption

Scientists say a new eruption would likely produce lava but not an ash cloud | Representative Image
AP Stockholm

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 7:21 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A volcanic eruption started Monday night on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the country's civil defence to be on high alert.

The eruption appears to have occurred about four kilometers (2.4 miles) from the town of Grindavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. Grainy webcam video showed the moment of the eruption as a flash of light illuminating the sky at 22:17 local time. As the eruption spread, magma, or semi-molten rock, could be seen spewing along the ridge of a hill.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The magma flow seems to be at least a hundred cubic metres per second, maybe more. So this would be considered a big eruption in this area at least, Vidir Reynisson, head of Iceland's Civil Protection and Emergency Management told the Icelandic public broadcaster, RUV.

In November, police evacuated the town or Grindavik after strong seismic activity in the area damaged homes and raised fears of an imminent eruption.

Iceland sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic and averages an eruption every four to five years. The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and grounded flights across Europe for days because of fears ash could damage airplane engines.

Scientists say a new eruption would likely produce lava but not an ash cloud.

A coast guard helicopter will attempt to confirm the exact location and size of the eruption, and will also measure gas emissions.

Grindavik, a fishing town of 3,400, sits on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik and not far from Keflavik Airport, Iceland's main facility for international flights.

Also Read

Southern California braces for more floods even as storm Hilary grows weak

Cracks in Western wall of support for Ukraine emerge as they head to polls

North Korea launches missile after South Korea partially suspends pact

Iceland clears town near Blue Lagoon due to volcanic eruption risk

Geotropy Iceland to set up Rs 8 cr CA store for apple growers in Kinnaur

Deadly storm batters Northeastern US, knocking out power; grounds flights

Texas signs bill allowing police to arrest migrants who enter US illegally

US announces new int'l mission to counter attacks on vessels in Red Sea

Apple Inc loses one of its last remaining designers from Jony Ive era

2022 federal elections in US not tainted by foreign interference: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Icelandvolcano eruptionEuropeScientistsNatural Disasters

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story