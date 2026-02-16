India, Canada commit to strengthening bilateral ties, discuss trade

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference where the leaders underlined strengthening of ties and discussed diversifying trade, an official statement from the Canadian Government said on Monday.

The statement highlighted how this was the fifth meeting between the ministers since September 2025, reflecting the growing momentum in the Canada-India relationship, building on more than 75 years of diplomatic relations and strong people-to-people ties. The ministers discussed deepening cooperation in several areas, including energy, technology, and trade.

The statement noted that the ministers underscored the substantive progress made on the joint road map for Canada-India relations announced in October 2025. They emphasized their commitment to strengthening ties through the implementation of road map priorities as well as expanding and diversifying Canada-India trade in support of economic resilience and stability.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand underlined the importance of India as a partner for Canada. The statement said, "As one of the world's most dynamic and growing economies, Minister Anand noted India's importance as a partner for Canada. The ministers affirmed the shared technological benefits and significant partnership opportunities for both countries' businesses, industries, and workers." In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the steady progress in ties between New Delhi and Ottawa. He said, "Was great to sit down and catch up with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada. India-Canada ties continue their steady progress." In a post on X, Foreign Minister Anita Anand highlighted that Canada remains committed to constructive engagement, and I look forward to continuing the efforts in India.