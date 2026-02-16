Japan's economy barely grows as exports drag; 2025 expansion just 1.1%

Japan's economy expanded at an anemic 0.2 per cent annual pace in the last quarter, the government reported Monday, with growth for all of 2025 at just 1.1 per cent.

Private consumption rose at a 0.4 per cent annualized pace in October-December, but that was offset by a 1.1 per cent drop in exports, the latest seasonally adjusted preliminary data show.

Japan's export-reliant economy has been shaken by President Donald Trump's tariffs, but has been growing at a lackluster pace for years. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to roll out policies to help revive the economy after a landslide victory in a general election earlier this month.