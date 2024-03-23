Home / World News / India stands in solidarity with Russia in this hour of grief, says PM Modi

India stands in solidarity with Russia in this hour of grief, says PM Modi

"We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims," Modi said in a post on X

Russia terrorist attack (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India strongly condemns the heinous terror attack in Moscow and stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Russia in this hour of grief.

Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing more than 60 people, injuring over 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack, according to media reports.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims," Modi said in a post on X.

"India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief," he said.

Media reports said the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its affiliated channels on social media.

Also Read

Rajasthan CM makes surprise visit to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh hospital

Main Atal Hoon trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's film on Babri Masjid, Emergency

Govt resolved to make 30 million women 'lakhpati didi', says PM Modi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanks PM Modi for Bharat Ratna to Advani

Thousands of crore invested in Indore's vicinity during our govt: PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurates modern hospital built with India's help in Bhutan

China relaxes rules governing cross-border data flows on business pressure

Chinese firm which stole Tesla battery tech, peddled it on YouTube, says US

Trump's social media company to go public, likely listing on Nasdaq

Russia says 40 dead, 145 injured in attack; Isis claims responsibility

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Vladimir PutinNarendra ModiIndia Russiaterrorist attacksTerrorism

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story