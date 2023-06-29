Home / World News / Inflation in Germany reaches 6.8%, while Spanish CPI hits 1.6% YoY in June

Inflation in Germany reaches 6.8%, while Spanish CPI hits 1.6% YoY in June

German consumer prices jumped 6.8 per cent in June from a year earlier, up from May's 6.3 per cent, the state statistics office Destatis said

AP Frankfurt

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
Inflation is pushing in different directions in Europe, rising in Germany and falling again in Spain, official figures said Thursday.

German consumer prices jumped 6.8 per cent in June from a year earlier, up from May's 6.3 per cent, the state statistics office Destatis said. The figure was boosted in part by a widely used offer of cheap transport tickets last summer, analysts said.

The increase in Europe's largest economy comes a day before the release of inflation figures for the entire 20-country area that uses the euro currency. Inflation in the eurozone has been falling from its peak of 10.6 per cent in October, coming in at 6.1 per cent in May.

But that is still far above the target of 2 per cent set by the European Central Bank. ECB chief Christine Lagarde has warned inflation is persistent enough to warrant at least one more interest rate hike at the bank's July 27 meeting.

Higher interest rates are central banks' chief tool against inflation.

Meanwhile, lower food and energy inflation meant Spain's consumer price index increased only 1.6 per cent in June from a year earlier, down from 2.9 per cent in May.

Adrian Prettejohn, Europe economist at Capital Economics, said the low Spanish rate was unlikely to influence ECB decision-making as country-specific factors are taking Spanish inflation much lower than in other countries.

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 7:55 PM IST

