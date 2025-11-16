Home / World News / Iran is no longer enriching uranium at any site in country: Minister

Iran is no longer enriching uranium at any site in country: Minister

There is no undeclared nuclear enrichment in Iran. All of our facilities are under the safeguards and monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Araghchi said

Abbas Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi | (Photo: PTI)
AP Tehran
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 5:22 PM IST
Iran's foreign minister on Sunday said that Tehran is no longer enriching uranium at any site in the country.

Answering a question from an Associated Press journalist visiting Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi offered the most direct response yet from the Iranian government regarding its nuclear program following Israel and the United States' bombing its enrichment sites in June.

There is no undeclared nuclear enrichment in Iran. All of our facilities are under the safeguards and monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Araghchi said. There is no enrichment right now because our enrichment facilities have been attacked.

Iran's government issued a three-day visa for the AP reporter to attend a summit alongside other journalists from major British outlets and other media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

