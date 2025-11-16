Ukraine seeking exchange of 1,200 prisoners with Russia: Zelenskyy

Ukraine is working to resume the exchange of prisoners with Russia, hoping for the release of 1,200 Ukrainians, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Security Council chief said.

"We are ... counting on the resumption of exchanges," Zelenskyy said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday. "Many meetings, negotiations and calls are now devoted to this."

His security chief, Rustem Umerov, said on Saturday that he had held consultations in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, with the support of Kyiv's partners, on resuming the process of exchanges.

"As a result of these negotiations, the parties agreed to return to the Istanbul agreements," he said. "This concerns the release of 1,200 Ukrainians," Umerov said in a statement on Telegram.