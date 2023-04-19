Home / World News / Iran reportedly unveils new radar system for detecting low-altitude drones

Iran reportedly unveils new radar system for detecting low-altitude drones

The radar system also boasts features such as 3D target detection, tactical capability for rapid reaction operations, long endurance, and utilisation of modern techniques

Tehran
Iran reportedly unveils new radar system for detecting low-altitude drones

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Iran has reportedly unveiled a homegrown radar system capable of detecting low-altitude micro aerial vehicles (MAVs).

The radar system, named Shahid (Martyr) Jalilvand, was unveiled during a ceremony that also featured parades by the ground force, navy, air force, and air defence divisions to mark National Army Day, which is celebrated annually on April 18, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the semi-official Fars news agency.

The radar system also boasts features such as 3D target detection, tactical capability for rapid reaction operations, long endurance, and utilisation of modern techniques for precise angle measurement and anti-electronic warfare equipment.

The medium-range phased array radar system enhances the detection capabilities of the Iranian Army's air defense systems, enabling them to identify low-altitude MAVs, Fars reported.

During the parade, the Iranian Army also showcased other advanced equipment and armaments, including homegrown missiles, tanks, armored vehicles, drones, radar systems, and air defense missile systems, as reported by Iran's IRIB news agency.

--IANS

int/sha

Topics :IranDronesTehran

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:39 AM IST

Also Read

Iran to uphold nuke commitments, if sanctions removed: Iranian atomic chief

Iran to send delegation to Vienna for talks with IAEA, says FM Abdollahian

Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine shows how war has helped Iran

Iran calls for expanding trade with Belarus to counter Western sanctions

Baghdad mediated talks with Iran reported stalled over protests in Iran

'Rapid growth of trade is testament to bilateral ties of US-India'

Kim Jong-un says N Korea has finished development of 1st spy satellite

Russia minister visits Venezuela, reviews ties, offers full support

Sri Lanka's ex-Attorney General summoned over Easter Sunday attack

European Parliament adopts key laws from 'Fit for 55 in 2030 package'

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story