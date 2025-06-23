What are sleeper cells and why Iran's threat has Washington on alert?

Just days before the United States (US) launched military strikes deep inside Iran—targeting critical nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—Tehran reportedly delivered a chilling message: it could activate sleeper cells embedded within the US.

According to an NBC News report, the warning was passed to US President Donald Trump via an intermediary during the recent G7 summit in Canada. The message arrived as regional tensions flared, with Iran and Israel engaged in a rapidly intensifying conflict.

What are sleeper cells?

ALSO READ: Iran dials ally Russia after US joins Israel in strikes on nuclear sites Sleeper cells are covert operatives—typically associated with foreign governments or extremist groups—who live inconspicuously in a host nation. These agents lead seemingly normal lives, integrating into local communities without raising suspicion. However, when triggered, they can execute missions involving espionage, sabotage or even direct attacks.

Several media reports have suggested that sleeper cells linked to Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based militant group with strong ties to Iran, may already be present in the US. Hezbollah is widely regarded as Iran’s most powerful and capable non-state ally. US agencies raise internal threat level Even before the airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, FBI Director Kash Patel had reportedly authorised surveillance on suspected sleeper agents, according to The Independent. Following the attacks, the internal alert status across US federal agencies was raised significantly. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has acknowledged that the risk posed by sleeper cells is “higher than ever”. While no specific or credible threat has been confirmed, CBP officials noted that “thousands of Iranian nationals” have recently crossed illegally into the US—a pattern being closely scrutinised by intelligence units.

Military escalation raises domestic security concerns 'Not looking for a fight' but ready to act...Trump on Iran | Iran-Israel war | Iran Nuclear Program On Saturday, the United States joined Israel in a coordinated assault on Iran’s nuclear capabilities. The strikes were a direct response to Iran’s continued backing of regional militias and its advancing nuclear ambitions. Israel had initiated its own military operations on 13 June. During the G7 summit, Western leaders collectively condemned Iran’s destabilising actions in the region. Tehran’s warning about sleeper cells was reportedly delivered during the same gathering, heightening concerns in Washington. A potential domestic battlefield As tensions surge abroad, US intelligence and counter-terrorism forces are increasingly focused on a potential internal threat. If activated, sleeper cells could represent a covert and highly dangerous extension of the Iran–US conflict.