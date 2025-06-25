Home / World News / Iranian parliament approves bill to suspend cooperation with IAEA

Iranian parliament approves bill to suspend cooperation with IAEA

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf was quoted by state media as also saying Iran would accelerate its civilian nuclear programme

Iran, Iran flag
Iran's parliament approved a bill on Wednesday to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog. Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 1:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Iran's parliament approved a bill on Wednesday to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, state-affiliated news outlet Nournews reported. 
The move, which needs the final approval of Iran's Supreme National Security Council to be enforced according to Nournews, follows an air war with Israel in which its longtime enemy said it wanted to prevent Tehran developing a nuclear weapon. 
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf was quoted by state media as also saying Iran would accelerate its civilian nuclear programme. 
Tehran denies seeking nuclear weapons and says a resolution adopted this month by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) declaring Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations paved the way for Israel's attacks. 
The parliament speaker was quoted as saying the IAEA had refused even to appear to condemn the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities and "has put its international credibility up for sale." 
He said that "for this reason, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran will suspend its cooperation with the Agency until the security of the nuclear facilities is guaranteed, and move at a faster pace with the country's peaceful nuclear programme." 
Earlier this week, parliament's national security committee approved the bill's general outline and the committee's spokesperson, Ebrahim Rezaei, said the bill would suspend the installation of surveillance cameras, inspections and filing of reports to the IAEA. 
Following the Israeli attacks on its nuclear sites, and US bombing of underground Iranian nuclear facilities at the weekend, the Iranian government also faces calls to limit the country's commitments to the nuclear non-proliferation regime. 
 
In an interview with Qatar's Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said: "I think that our view on our nuclear programme and the non-proliferation regime will witness changes, but it is not possible to say in what direction."  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nato chief calls summit 'transformational' despite defence spending rift

Islamic State group was behind deadly attack on Damascus church, says Syria

Deported for a meme? Norwegian man says JD Vance pic got him sent home

Drone debris found in Ukraine indicates Russia using new tech from Iran

China issues new financial guidelines to spur consumption, boost income

Topics :Israel Iran Conflictnuclear threatUS Iran tensions

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story