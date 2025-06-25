Nato chief calls summit 'transformational' despite defence spending rift

Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte was upbeat that the military organisation will agree on massive spending hikes at a transformational summit on Wednesday, as member state leaders including US President Donald Trump assembled in The Netherlands.

Leaders of the 32-nation alliance are expected to agree a new defense spending target of 5 per cent of gross domestic product, as the United States Nato's biggest-spending member shifts its attention away from Europe to focus on security priorities elsewhere.

So a transformational summit. Looking forward to it, Rutte told reporters in The Hague, before chairing the meeting's only working session, which was expected to last less than three hours.

ALSO READ: Zelenskyy warns NATO allies before Hague summit of Russia threat But ahead of the meeting, Spain announced that it would not be able to reach the target by the new 2035 deadline, calling it unreasonable. Belgium signalled that it would not get there either, and Slovakia said it reserves the right to decide its own defence spending. Rutte conceded that these are difficult decisions. Let's be honest. I mean, politicians have to make choices in scarcity. And this is not easy. But he said: given the threat from the Russians, given the international security situation, there is no alternative.