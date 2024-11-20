Iraq launches its first nationwide census in nearly four decades

Iraq has commenced its first nationwide population census since 1987, marking a significant step towards modernising data collection and addressing socio-economic challenges in the conflict-affected nation. The operation began at 7 am local time today (20 November) and will run until midnight each day, with enumerators tasked with visiting households three times to ensure accuracy and completeness, according to a report by Iraqi News Agency.

First comprehensive census in 37 years

This is Iraq’s first nationwide census in 37 years and the first general census since 1997. The 1997 count excluded the three northern provinces of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Iraq used to hold a nationwide census every 10 years, however, these have been disrupted due to security concerns, including the country’s sectarian violence in 2007 and ongoing political instability over the past three decades. The current population is estimated to be 43 million. The ongoing census aims to provide precise data that will serve as the cornerstone for resource allocation and developmental planning.

Census to help Iraq plan for infra & social services

The Ministry of Planning has emphasised the importance of the census in guiding Iraq’s infrastructure development and social services. Data on household durable goods, included for the first time, will help identify regional disparities in wealth and poverty levels.

“This census will help us understand socio-economic stratification across regions and allow policymakers to prioritise areas in need of urgent development,” the Ministry said in a statement, as reported by Iraqi News Agency.

Security measures in place & UN collaboration

Security considerations are a priority during the census operation. Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari has assured robust protective measures, including the establishment of a national operations room and subcommittees across provinces. These teams will safeguard enumerators and ensure the smooth execution of the data collection process.

According to an earlier report by Aljazeera, the Iraqi authorities had decided to place a two-day curfew to facilitate the census. Iraqi authorities have also partnered with the United Nations Population Fund to support the census. This collaboration aims to bring global expertise and ensure the census aligns with international standards for data collection and analysis.

The census represents a significant effort to modernise Iraq’s statistical systems and overcome the long-standing challenges of conflict and political divisions. By collecting comprehensive and reliable data, the government seeks to direct resources effectively and achieve equitable development across all provinces.