What is census?
The much-awaited decadal census didn't kick off last year due to the pandemic. And it is unlikely to happen this year too. But what is a census? Why do we need it?
A file photo of Census officials in a village in 2010 | Photo: Reuters
The much-awaited decadal census didn’t kick off last year due to the pandemic. And it is unlikely to happen this year too as at least nine states will see elections. But what is a census? Why do we need it? We decoded it in this segment of the podcast,
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 07:00 IST
