JUST IN
Death toll reaches four after firing at J&K's Rajouri by armed men: Police
What are the five things that will impact you in 2023?
What is census?
Probe into death of two Russians being conducted in open mind: Odisha DGP
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Meghalaya on late Sunday night
All-time liquor sale in Kerala on a high during New Year eve: BevCo
Study reveals booster dose increases resilience of Covid antibody response
Researchers suggest green veggies good for health of blood vessels
Assam CM flags off 100 CNG buses, inaugurates 1st green fuel station
Air Marshal Pankaj M Sinha takes over as chief of IAF's Western Command
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Business Standard

What is census?

The much-awaited decadal census didn't kick off last year due to the pandemic. And it is unlikely to happen this year too. But what is a census? Why do we need it?

Topics
census | Indian Population | Demographic wealth

Thareek Ahmed  |  New Delhi 

Census 2010
A file photo of Census officials in a village in 2010 | Photo: Reuters

ALSO READ

How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?

How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?

Literacy rate for STs improved from 47.1% in 2001 to 59% in 2011: Census

Watch this count: India's share in world population peaking, to cross China

India projected to surpass China's population in 2023, says UN report

The much-awaited decadal census didn’t kick off last year due to the pandemic. And it is unlikely to happen this year too as at least nine states will see elections. But what is a census? Why do we need it? We decoded it in this segment of the podcast,

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 07:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU