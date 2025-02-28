Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Israel-Hamas talks begin for next phase of Gaza ceasefire, says Egypt

The mediators are also discussing ways to enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip

The launch of talks helps avert a collapse of the ceasefire, whose first phase is set to expire on Saturday. Photo: Shutterstock
AP Khan Younis
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 7:04 AM IST
Egypt says negotiations between Israel and Hamas on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire have begun in Cairo.

Officials from Israel, Qatar and the US on Thursday started intensive discussions on the second phase of the ceasefire, Egypts state information service said in a statement.

The mediators are also discussing ways to enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, as part of efforts to alleviate the suffering of the population and support stability in the region, it said.

The launch of talks helps avert a collapse of the ceasefire, whose first phase is set to expire on Saturday.

Under the deal, the ceasefire remains in effect while negotiations on the second phase are taking place.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

