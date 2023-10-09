Israel-Hamas war: Higher shipping costs, premiums may thin exporter margins

With Western Asia becoming a riskier geography by the day, exporters may have to face a thinning of their margins due to higher shipping costs and insurance premiums in the wake of the Israel-Hamas violence, say experts.

"While the Israel-Hamas conflict has the potential to increase shipping costs and insurance premiums for Indian exporters, it is essential to emphasise that the impact on trade volumes remains relatively limited at this stage. The bilateral trade relationship between India and Israel has diversified in recent years, encompassing various sectors beyond diamonds and petroleum products," Germany-based analytics firm Container Xchange told Business Standard.



While the conflict may result in higher expenses for Indian exporters, it is crucial to note that the impact on trade volumes is expected to be limited unless the war escalates significantly, the firm said.

The primary concern at this point is the financial burden on exporters, which may reduce their profit margins. According to sector watchers, India's Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) may consider charging higher risk premiums from Indian firms involved in exports to Israel.



This is a standard practice when dealing with regions facing increased instability and risk. Such premiums are designed to protect Indian businesses from potential losses due to geopolitical uncertainties.

Insurance industry officials expect a minimum impact on marine insurance premiums due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.



"Due to the conflict in Israel and Hamas, the War and Strikes, Riots and Civil Commotion (SRCC) rates will go higher. The ships that pass nearby Israel are at higher risk of an attack from the conflict and therefore the premiums are bound to see a rise. However, marine insurance is only a small part of the overall general insurance segment with average premiums being around 0.15 per cent. Owing to the conflict, the average is likely to see a rise to nearly 0.25 per cent," said a senior industry official.

According to an analyst, since the traditional routes are not impacted, so overall there will be no major impact on premiums, though the premiums may go up only on the India-Israel route.



"Currently, the traditional shipping routes are not impacted as the conflict is restricted to a specific area of land. Hence, no major impact on shipping or transit premiums is expected as of now. Some rise in shipping freight rates may happen due to higher demand fearing escalation in hostilities. Exports from Israel to India or imports by Israel from India may carry a higher insurance premium due to direct and present danger to the goods and ships carrying the goods. In case the traditional shipping routes are impacted by the conflict in which more countries get involved going ahead, then we could see higher premiums," Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities, told Business Standard.

India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), which operates Israel's Haifa Port, also said that the company is prepared for any eventuality.



"We are closely monitoring the action on the ground, which is concentrated in South Israel, whereas Haifa port is situated in the North. We have taken measures to ensure the safety of our employees and all of them are safe. We remain fully alert and prepared with a business continuity plan that will enable us to respond effectively to any eventuality," the company said.

Meanwhile, a double whammy of global headwinds and geopolitical unrest may have an impact on container prices, which have already reduced on a month-on-month comparison for several ports in India in October, such as Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Kolkata, and Chennai, according to data.



