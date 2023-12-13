Home / World News / Israel losing global support due to bombing on civilians in Gaza: Biden

Israel losing global support due to bombing on civilians in Gaza: Biden

Israel will continue the war against Hamas with or without international support," said Cohen

Eli Cohen, Israel foreign minister
Agencies

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 11:46 PM IST
Israel faced growing diplomatic isolation in its war in Gaza as the United Nations demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and US President Joe Biden said “indiscriminate” bombing of civilians was costing international support.
 
With intense fighting now being waged simultaneously in the north and south of the enclave, Israeli troops on Wednesday reported their worst combat losses for more than a month, including a colonel, the highest-ranking officer yet killed in the ground campaign.

Retaliating to Biden’s comments, Israel’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza at this stage would be a mistake, and that Israel will continue its war on Hamas whether or not it has international support. Cohen also called on the international community to act “effectively and aggressively”.
 
White House advisor Sullivan plans Israel trip
 
White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan is planning to travel to Israel on Thursday and Friday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid US efforts to pressure Israel to dial back its bombing of Gaza.
 
Sullivan has planned meetings with Netanyahu, his War Cabinet, and President Herzog to discuss the latest developments in Israel and Gaza, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

Houthis warn ships in Red Sea to avoid travel to Israel
 
A senior official from Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday warned cargo ships in the Red Sea to avoid travelling toward Israel, after the Iran-aligned group claimed an attack on a commercial tanker earlier in the day.
 
The Houthis earlier said they hit a Norwegian commercial tanker with a missile in their latest protest, underlining the risks of a conflict that has shaken West Asia. In addition to avoid heading toward Israel, which the group referred to as “occupied Palestine”, ships that pass Yemen should keep radios turned on, and quickly respond to Houthi attempts at communication, Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of Yemen’s Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, said.

Topics :Joe BidenisraelpalestineUnited States

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

