Israel will repel rocket fire assault of Hamas terrorists: India envoy

Following the barrage of rockets on Israel from the Gaza Strip, Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, on Saturday said his country will "repel this combined assault of rocket fire and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists".

Meanwhile, Israel hit back with 'Operation Iron Swords', deploying its fighter jets to launch airstrikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

"Israel is currently fighting to repel coordinated, large and multi-pronged Palestinian terror attacks. These attacks which were launched early this morning by Hamas on our civilians, sleeping peacefully in their beds, in cities and villages of the south and central Israel are war crimes," read an official statement from Ambassador Naor Gilon.

A barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel Saturday morning. Sirens went off as far as Jerusalem, multiple times beginning at 8.15 am (local time). The sirens were heard again at 10.15 (local time).

At least one rocket directly hit a building in the Gederot Regional Council, killing a woman in her 60s, according to Magen David Adom, an Israeli national emergency service.

"The cowardly actions of Hamas, targeting and killing women, children and elderly, injuring hundreds of civilians and firing indiscriminately over 2000 missiles and rockets at our cities, came during the sacred Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah," the official statement added.

Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday, a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing the border with a heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip during the sacred Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

"Israel will repel this combined assault of rocket fire and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists and will take any and all actions to protect our citizens," Gilon said.

Gilon also appreciated the support from India, adding "We stand firm in the face of terrorism."

Israel has already declared that it is in a state of war after infiltration by Hamas fighters and missile attacks from Gaza.

The Israel Defence Forces said dozens of fighter jets are carrying out strikes on Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip.

"Dozens of fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force are now attacking targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip in several locations, more details to follow," Israeli Air Force posted on X.

President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also unequivocally condemned the attack on Israel.

"It is terrorism in its most despicable form. Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks," she posted on X.

Israel's Minister of Defence, Yoav Gallant, said "Hamas terrorists made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against Israel".

"IDF troops are fighting the enemy at every location. I call on all of Israel's citizens to follow security instructions. The State of Israel will win this war," he said.

Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly, also condemned the "horrific attacks" by Hamas on Israeli civilians, saying that the UK will always support Israel's right to defend itself.

"The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel's right to defend itself," he posted on X.