Israeli PM Netanyahu rules out cease-fire until Hamas frees hostages

Hamas kidnapped some 240 people in its bloody October 7 cross-border attack that triggered the Israel-Hamas war

AP Khan Younis (Gaza Strip)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a temporary cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, saying he will press ahead with a devastating military offensive until hostages held by the Hamas militant group are released.

Netanyahu spoke Friday shortly after meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who pressed Israel for a temporary pause in its offensive in order to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Blinken also urged Israel to do more to protect civilians from its attacks.

In a statement to reporters on Friday, Netanyahu said Israel is continuing with all of its power and refuses a temporary cease-fire that doesn't include a return of our hostages.

Hamas kidnapped some 240 people in its bloody October 7 cross-border attack that triggered the Israel-Hamas war. The attack killed some 1,400 people, while over 9,000 people have been killed since Israel began striking Gaza the same day, according to Palestinian health officials.

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuisraelHamas

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

