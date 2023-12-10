Home / World News / Israeli tanks reach centre of Khan Younis in new storm of southern Gaza

Israeli tanks reach centre of Khan Younis in new storm of southern Gaza

Meanwhile, Russia on Sunday called for an international monitoring mission to go to Gaza to assess the humanitarian situation

Israeli soldiers operate with a tank at the Shajaiya district of Gaza city
Agencies

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Israeli tanks battled their way to the centre of Khan Younis on Sunday in a major new push into the heart of the main city in the southern Gaza Strip which is sheltering hundreds of thousands of civilians who fled other parts of the enclave.

Residents said tanks had reached the main north-south road through the middle of Khan Younis after intense combat through the night that had slowed the Israeli advance from the east. Warplanes were also heardpounding the area west of the assault. The Israeli army said in a statement early on Sunday that five of its soldiers have died in the ongoing war. An official toll of deaths in Gaza from the Palestinian health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave exceeded 17,700 on Saturday, with many thousands missing and presumed dead under the rubble.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Sunday the United States should also be held responsible for Israeli attacks on Gaza and the loss of Palestinian lives. Shtayyeh was speaking at the Doha Forum conference in Qatar.

The World Health Organization chief said on Sunday it will be all but impossible to improve the "catastrophic" health situation in Gaza even if an emergency WHO motion passes to secure more medical access.

Meanwhile, Russia on Sunday called for an international monitoring mission to go to Gaza to assess the humanitarian situation.

Penn President Liz Magill quits 

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has resigned after coming under pressure from alumni and lawmakers amid an ongoing row over antisemitism on campus.

Her resignation is the highest-profile response so far to a burgeoning crisis facing US academic leaders in the aftermath of the attack on Israel by Hamas.

Netanyahu, Putin hold phone call

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at length on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Israel’s war against Hamas and the situation in the region, the prime minister’s office said. In the 50-minute call Netanyahu strongly criticised what he termed “dangerous co-operation” between Russia and Iran, according to the readout. 

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Palestinians report heavy shelling in South Gaza, civilians seek refuge

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

COP28 summit: The money food badly needs for climate fight is rolling in

Work faster, be flexible: 11th-hourr push for fossil fuel deal at COP28

China proposes trading cost cuts for mutual funds, to regulate commissions

Hong Kong holds first 'patriots only' local elections after overhaul

Cipla unit recalls one lot of medication in US due to seal integrity issue

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :israelGazaRussiaUnited States

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story