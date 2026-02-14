India backs UN Security Council reform, Jaishankar tells G7 leaders

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met his counterparts from the G7 countries as he reiterated India's support for reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC) at the Munich Security Conference.

The meeting comes after India concluded a free trade agreement (FTA) with the 27-nation European Union in January.

Jaishankar in a social media post said he was pleased to engage with G7 Foreign Ministers and reiterated India's support of the UN@80 agenda, particularly meaningful reform of the UN Security Council.

The external affairs minister said he emphasised India's role in "safeguarding sea lines of communication, serving as a first responder, strengthening port security, and contributing to resilient submarine cable infrastructure".

"Our conversation brought out the many convergences and shared interests between India and the G7," the minister added. Jaishankar started his Munich Security Conference with a roundtable 'Delhi Decided: Mapping India's Policy Calculus', organised by the Ananta Aspen Centre, a non-partisan organisation. The external affairs minister said he highlighted the "importance of a nimble and dynamic foreign policy to meet the demands of multipolarity". In a discussion with Indrani Bagchi, CEO Ananta Centre, Jaishankar said he also noted the significance of the India-EU FTA and the India-US trade deal in that regard. "The discussion looked at India's growth strategy, the choices before key partners, and why strategic autonomy remains a steady anchor as global dynamics evolve," the Ananta Centre said.