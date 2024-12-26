Japan Airlines hit by cyberattack; domestic, international flights delayed

Japan Airlines (JAL) flight operations were affected on Thursday (December 26) due to a system malfunction caused by a cyberattack. The airline also suspended ticket sales for flights departing the same day. Despite the disruption, JAL confirmed that flight safety remains unaffected In a statement, the airline said the malfunction, which led to delays in domestic and international flights, was linked to network equipment connecting the airline with its customers. The carrier identified the source of the problem — a malfunctioning router — and temporarily shut it down. At the time of filing of this report, efforts to restore the system were ongoing. JAL has apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers and assured that updates would follow as the situation evolves.

The cyberattack coincides with Japan’s peak winter travel season, as many people take holidays at the year’s end. Although Christmas Day is not a public holiday in Japan, the timing has heightened the impact of the disruptions.

Meanwhile, JAL’s shares dropped by as much as 2.5 per cent during trading on Thursday, marking their steepest intraday decline since early October. Founded in 1951, Japan Airlines operates out of major hubs in Tokyo’s Narita and Haneda airports, as well as Osaka’s Kansai and Itami airports. Over the years, it has transitioned from a state-owned entity to a fully privatised airline in 1987.

The incident comes shortly after a similar issue affected American Airlines Group Inc. on Christmas Eve. A technical glitch involving DXC Technology Co., a third-party vendor managing the airline's flight-operating systems, caused a one-hour ground stop for all US flights.