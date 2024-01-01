Home / World News / 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits western Japan; tsunami warning issued

7.4 magnitude earthquake hits western Japan; tsunami warning issued

The Japan Meterological Agency reported a quake hitting Ishikawa and nearby prefectures, one of them measuring a preliminary magnitude of 7.4

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock
Reuters Tokyo

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 2:10 PM IST
A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit central Japan on Monday, triggering a tsunami warning and advisories for residents to evacuate and prepare for possible aftershocks.
 
A tsunami around 1 metre high struck parts of the west coast along the Sea of Japan, with a larger wave expected, public broadcaster NHK reported.
 

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.
Top government spokesperson Hayashi Yoshimasa said in an emergency press conference that authorities were still checking the extent of the damage and warned residents to prepare for possible further quakes.
 
Footage aired by NHK appeared to show buildings collapsing in Ishikawa, and tremors shook buildings in the capital Tokyo on the opposite coast.
 
More than 36,000 households lost power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures, utilities provider Hokuriku Electric Power said.
 
Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said no irregularities have been confirmed at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan, including five active reactors at Kansai Electric Powerâ€™s Ohi and Takahama plants in Fukui Prefecture.
 
Hokuriku's Shika plant in Ishikawa, which was located the closest to the quake's epicentre, had already halted its two reactors before the quake for regular inspection and saw no impact from the quake, the agency said.
 
A huge earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, killing nearly 20,000 people, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.
 

Topics :JapanEarthquakeTsunami

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

