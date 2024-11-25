Japan's bank staff signs pledge in blood to 'commit suicide' if they steal

Top executives of a Japanese bank have reportedly pledged to “commit suicide” if discovered to be involved in any financial irregularities in the organisation.

Shikoku Bank's leadership has taken an oath in blood to abstain from financial misconduct and “to commit suicide” if they are discovered to have embezzled or misappropriated funds in any way.

After a well-known X account posted a screenshot from the bank's website on social media, the bizarre pledge bewildered the netizens. The post on X went on to compare the corporate governance at Japanese and American banks, where any financial irregularities may not result in effective punishment to an employee.

Japan's bank bizarre pledge to staff

The pledge signed by Shikoku Bank executives reads, “Anyone employed by this bank who has stolen money or caused others to steal from the bank will pay for it with his or her own property and then commit suicide”.

As per the bank website, 23 employees have signed the pledge. “This pledge is part of a document signed and stamped in blood by all 23 employees, including President Miura, of the Thirty-seventh National Bank, the predecessor of Shikoku Bank, to ensure the proper handling of banknotes,” says the website page on corporate details.

According to the website, the accused would pay back impacted customers and then engage in "seppuku" if any abnormalities are discovered in financial transactions.

Originating in Japan, hara-kiri, another name for seppuku, is a type of ritual suicide. Samurai historically engaged in it as a means of upholding their honor.