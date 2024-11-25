Study shows excessive groundwater pumping tilted Earth by 31.5 inches

The excessive groundwater pumping tilted Earth's axis by 31.5 inches in the last two decades, according to a study. The water redistribution is contributing approximately 0.24 inches to the rise in the global sea level, it said.

The study, recently published in Geophysical Research Letters, revealed that the rotational pole of the earth shifted significantly due to groundwater extraction, surpassing other climate-related factors.

The depletion of groundwater has some serious consequences impacting ecosystems, sea levels and planetary stability. To tackle this issue and mitigate its effect on climate change, experts are emphasising on the promotion and adoption of sustainable water management practices.

Ki-Weon Seo, a geophysicist at Seoul National University said, “Our study shows that among climate-related causes, the redistribution of groundwater actually has the largest impact on the drift of the rotational pole.”

What exactly is groundwater?

Groundwater is found beneath the surface of the earth filling up the spaces in soil, sand, and rock formations. This water comes from rain and other precipitation and soaks into the ground making its way down to underground reservoirs called aquifers.

Groundwater is important for the water cycle providing a steady water supply even during dry spells of the surface water, like rivers and lakes.

This water fills the essential needs of humans like drinking water, especially in rural areas where surface water is not readily available. Farmers also depend on groundwater for plenty of reasons like irrigating crops, and ensuring sufficient food production even where there is not enough water.

Industries also use groundwater for manufacturing processes and cooling systems.

Role of groundwater extraction on Earth’s tilt

The tilt in Earth is a result of the pumping of around 2,150 gigatons of groundwater, a fact revealed in a recent study that includes data from 1993 through 2010. These figures are hard to comprehend, reflecting intense water consumption for irrigation and human use.

Generally, we don't care about where the water goes after we use it, mostly it is transported to the oceans. Seo said, “Observing changes in Earth’s rotational pole is useful for understanding continent-scale water storage variations.”

Linking the water movement variation, especially in North America and Northwest India shows how our everyday actions impact the Earth on a global scale.

When the mass of water is redistributed around the planet, it causes changes to the motion of the rotational pole, around which the earth moves. “Like adding a tiny bit of weight to a spinning top,” authors quoted by Popular Mechanics say, “the Earth spins a little differently as water is moved around.”

It was Nasa in 2016 which had earlier hinted at a relationship between changes in earth’s tilt and the shifting of the mass of water on the surface of the planet. This study has added hard figures to that hypothesis.