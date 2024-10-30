Japan's Mount Fuji snowless in late October, breaking 130-year record

As November approaches, Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji remains notably bare, marking the latest date without a snowcap since records began 130 years ago. The lack of snow atop Japan's highest peak, typically covered in early October, highlights mounting concerns about the climate crisis’ impact on the country’s most treasured natural landmark.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency data reveals that the first snowfall on Mount Fuji usually arrives around October 2. In 2022, it fell by October 5, although unseasonably warm temperatures quickly melted much of it away. This year, however, as of October 29, there has yet to be any snowfall, breaking the previous record for latest snowcap onset, set on October 26 in 1955 and 2016.

The Kofu Local Meteorological Office, responsible for reporting Mount Fuji’s first snowfall since 1894, attributes this unusual delay to persistently high temperatures. “Because of the fact that high temperatures in Japan have been continuing since the summer and as it has been raining, there has been no snowfall,” Shinichi Yanagi, a meteorological officer, was quoted as saying by CNN.

Record-breaking heat signals climate shift

This year, Japan saw its hottest summer on record since 1898, with average temperatures from June to August 1.76 degrees Celsius above the norm, surpassing the previous record set in 2010. The country’s extreme summer heat continued into October, with at least 74 cities recording temperatures over 30 degrees Celsius in the month’s first week. Climate Central, a non-profit research organisation, found that the unusual October heat in Japan was made three times more likely due to the climate crisis.

Japan’s sweltering summer was part of a larger global trend. This year is set to be the hottest on record, fuelled by the natural climate phenomenon El Nino and human-induced climate change from burning fossil fuels. Scientists have long warned of the need to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels to avoid severe climate impacts. A recent study also found that the climate crisis has led to reduced snowpacks across much of the Northern Hemisphere over the past 40 years, highlighting the potential for warmer winters and reduced snowfall.

Tourism strain amid snowfall delay

Mount Fuji’s delayed snowfall may signal broader global shifts, impacting tourism, local economies, water supplies, and even public health. Straddling Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures, the 3,776-metre peak is a UNESCO World Heritage site and attracts millions of visitors annually, drawn by its iconic snow-covered slopes. But in recent years, the site has struggled with overtourism. Authorities reported issues with littering, insufficient toilet facilities, and visitors hiking in unsuitable gear, which has resulted in numerous accidents and injuries.

In response, Japanese officials implemented new regulations in July, including a tourist tax of 2,000 yen ($12.40) per climber, capped at 4,000 climbers per day, to protect the mountain’s delicate ecosystem and enhance visitor safety.