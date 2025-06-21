Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defence spending

Japan has canceled an annual high-level meeting with key ally the United States after the Trump administration demanded it spend more on defence, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of defence Pete Hegseth had been expected to meet Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and defence Minister Gen Nakatani in Washington on July 1 for the yearly 2+2 security talks.

But Tokyo scrapped the meeting after the US asked Japan to boost defence spending to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product, higher than an earlier request of 3 per cent, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump, Japan's Ishiba fail to reach trade deal at G7 Summit Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday that President Donald Trump's administration was demanding that its Asian allies, including Japan, spend 5 per cent of GDP on defence. A Japanese foreign ministry official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters on Saturday that Japan and the US have never discussed 3.5 per cent or 5 per cent targets for defence spending. The official also said he had no information about the FT report. It is generally difficult to coordinate such four-way meetings, especially as Hegseth is busy with the crisis in the Middle East, he said.

A US official who asked not to be identified told Reuters that Japan had "postponed" the talks in a decision made several weeks ago. The official did not cite a reason. A non-government source familiar with the issue said he had also heard Japan had pulled out of the meeting but not the reason for it doing so. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said she had no comment on the FT report when asked about it at a regular briefing. The Pentagon also had no immediate comment. Japan's embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment. The nation's defence ministry and the Prime Minister's Office did not answer phone calls seeking comment outside business hours on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Japan firms to face fines if they fail to protect workers from heat waves The FT said the higher spending demand was made in recent weeks by Elbridge Colby, the third-most senior Pentagon official, who has also recently upset another key US ally in the Indo-Pacific by launching a review of a project to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. In March, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that other nations do not decide Japan's defence budget, after Colby called for Tokyo to spend more to counter China in his nomination hearing to be under secretary of defence for policy. Japan and other US allies have been engaged in difficult trade talks with the United States over President Trump's worldwide tariff offensive.