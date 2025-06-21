Home / World News / Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defence spending

Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defence spending

Japan and other US allies have been engaged in difficult trade talks with the United States over President Trump's worldwide tariff offensive

Japan PM Ishiba
In March, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that other nations do not decide Japan's defence budget | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters WASHINGTON
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japan has canceled an annual high-level meeting with key ally the United States after the Trump administration demanded it spend more on defence, the Financial Times reported on Friday. 
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of defence Pete Hegseth had been expected to meet Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and defence Minister Gen Nakatani in Washington on July 1 for the yearly 2+2 security talks. 
But Tokyo scrapped the meeting after the US asked Japan to boost defence spending to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product, higher than an earlier request of 3 per cent, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. 
Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday that President Donald Trump's administration was demanding that its Asian allies, including Japan, spend 5 per cent of GDP on defence. 
A Japanese foreign ministry official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters on Saturday that Japan and the US have never discussed 3.5 per cent or 5 per cent targets for defence spending. The official also said he had no information about the FT report. 
It is generally difficult to coordinate such four-way meetings, especially as Hegseth is busy with the crisis in the Middle East, he said. 
A US official who asked not to be identified told Reuters that Japan had "postponed" the talks in a decision made several weeks ago. The official did not cite a reason. A non-government source familiar with the issue said he had also heard Japan had pulled out of the meeting but not the reason for it doing so. 
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said she had no comment on the FT report when asked about it at a regular briefing. The Pentagon also had no immediate comment. 
Japan's embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment. The nation's defence ministry and the Prime Minister's Office did not answer phone calls seeking comment outside business hours on Saturday. 
The FT said the higher spending demand was made in recent weeks by Elbridge Colby, the third-most senior Pentagon official, who has also recently upset another key US ally in the Indo-Pacific by launching a review of a project to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. 
In March, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that other nations do not decide Japan's defence budget, after Colby called for Tokyo to spend more to counter China in his nomination hearing to be under secretary of defence for policy. 
Japan and other US allies have been engaged in difficult trade talks with the United States over President Trump's worldwide tariff offensive. 
The FT said the decision to cancel the July 1 meeting was also related to Japan's July 20 upper house elections, expected to be a major test for Ishiba's minority coalition government. 
Japan's move on the 2+2 comes ahead of a meeting of the US-led NATO alliance in Europe next week, at which Trump is expected to press his demand that European allies boost their defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vance blames California Democrats for protests, mocks Sen Padilla as 'Jose'

Iran, Israel launch fresh attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Security key to Hong Kong's continued prosperity, says China's HK official

Trump issues two-week ultimatum to Iran as Mideast conflict escalates

Russia has shared peace proposals with Israel, Iran: Vladimir Putin

Topics :JapanDefence budgetTrump tariffsDonald Trump administration

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story