Japan's new workforce prioritises work-life balance, decline in 'Karoshi'

For years, Japan’s work culture has been defined by long hours, relentless pressure, and the toll it takes on workers’ well-being. But now, a shift is taking place that could change the course of Japan’s workforce forever.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, a new generation of Japanese workers is opting for shorter hours, and in doing so, they are hoping that the tragic phenomenon of ‘karoshi’ — deaths caused by overwork — could finally be on the decline.

In recent years, Japan has witnessed a dramatic decrease in annual working hours. From 1,839 hours in 2000, the average workweek has now shrunk by 11.6 per cent to 1,626 hours by 2022, with younger workers leading the way. Men in their 20s, once clocking an average of 46.4 hours per week in 2000, now work only 38.1 hours, the report said. This decline has brought Japan’s work culture in line with many European countries.

The shift is driven by generational differences. Younger workers are prioritising work-life balance over long hours in exchange for job security and economic growth — values that their parents once embraced.

The South China Morning Post quoted Makoto Watanabe, a communications professor, as describing the current trend as “wise”, adding that today’s youth recognise the exploitation in working hard without seeing a substantial personal benefit. In contrast to the boom years of the 1970s and 1980s, when working more meant earning more, today’s young employees refuse to accept harsh working conditions for minimal reward.

A labour shortage in Japan has amplified this shift. Companies, desperate for talent, are courting students before they even graduate, offering unprecedented leverage to younger workers. With better job mobility and fewer companies demanding unpaid overtime, workers in their 20s are seeing both their paychecks and quality of life improve. According to Takashi Sakamoto, an analyst with the Recruit Works Institute, wages for this group have risen by 25 per cent since 2000, despite fewer hours worked, the news report mentioned.

However, this generational shift is ‘not without tension’. Older employees, who built their careers on long hours, often feel at odds with the new wave of workers who prioritise stability over ambition.

Despite the challenges, this cultural shift may have a silver lining. Japan’s long-standing struggle with karoshi is a stark reminder of the high human cost of overwork. In 2022, nearly 3,000 people died due to overwork-related suicides, and many more are thought to have succumbed to health issues linked to excessive labour.