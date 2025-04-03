Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 07:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Market Today: GIFT Nifty, Trump's 26% India tariff, F&O Expiry, Nikkei, IPO

Market Today: GIFT Nifty, Trump's 26% India tariff, F&O Expiry, Nikkei, IPO

In the previous session, Sensex gained 592.93 points (0.78 per cent) to close at 76,617.44, while Nifty50 rose 166.65 points (0.72 per cent) to settle at 23,332.35

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is losing its status as a defensive sector. Historically, FMCG stocks have outperformed in a falling market, providing downside protection to portfolios. However, during the current market selloff, the FMC

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Markets Today, April 3, 2025: Weak global cues on the back of US President Donald Trump’s higher-than-expected tariff announcement, coupled with the Nifty F&O expiry and Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) activity, are likely to influence the mood of Indian benchmarks, Nifty50 and Sensex, today.
 
Trump, on Wednesday, announced reciprocal tariffs on all imports from India and other countries, calling the move “kind reciprocal.” He criticised India’s tariffs as ‘very, very tough’ and imposed a 26 per cent tariff on all imports from India, which is half of what India charges on US products. 
 
In his speech, “Make America Wealthy Again,” Trump referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US, saying, “He (PM Modi) is a great friend of mine, but I said, ‘You’re a friend of mine, but you're not treating us right.’ They charge us 52 per cent but we have charged them almost nothing for years and decades.”
 
 
Meanwhile, back home, at 7:18 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were down 286 points at 23,153, indicating a gap-down start. In the previous session, Sensex gained 592.93 points (0.78 per cent) to close at 76,617.44, while Nifty50 rose 166.65 points (0.72 per cent) to settle at 23,332.35.
 
Global cues

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock market close highlights: Sensex adds 593pts, Nifty settles at 23,332; all sectors in green

Tata consumer products, Tata tea, tata group

Tata Consumer jumps 8% in trade; Goldman Sachs upgrades to 'Buy'; check TP

trading, market, stocks

GPT Infraprojects soars 11% on ₹841 crore order from South Eastern Railway

real estate

Godrej Properties spikes 4% on selling ₹2,000 crore worth property in Noida

Nestle

Nestle India tumbles 4%, nears 52-wk low as BoFA downgrades to Underperform

 
Trump signed a 'reciprocal tariff' policy on Wednesday, setting a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all imports, impacting over 180 countries. Countries like China faced a 34 per cent tariff, the European Union 20 per cent, South Korea 25 per cent, Vietnam 46 per cent, Taiwan 32 per cent, and Australia 10 per cent. CHECK FULL LIST HERE
 
The White House clarified that the tariff on China is in addition to the existing 20 per cent duties, meaning a total of 54 per cent tariff on Chinese imports. 
 
The announcement led to a sharp sell-off in Asia-Pacific markets. Japan's Nikkei dropped nearly 4 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi slid over 2 per cent, and Australia’s ASX 200 fell 1.5 per cent.
 
The US stock futures also took a hit as Trump’s sweeping tariffs raised concerns about a global trade war that could exacerbate the already struggling US economy. Dow Jones futures plummeted 2.5 per cent, S&P 500 futures dropped 3.6 per cent, and Nasdaq-100 futures saw a decline of 4.5 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, US stocks climbed overnight in another volatile session ahead of the tariffs decision. The S&P 500 had risen 0.67 per cent, the Nasdaq gained 0.87 per cent, and the Dow Jones 0.56 per cent.
 
Commodity market 
 
As President Trump announced his tariff decision, investors turned to gold, pushing prices higher. Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to $3,129.46 an ounce, while US gold futures climbed 0.6 per cent to $3,166.20, as safe-haven demand increased amid trade war concerns.
 
Meanwhile, oil prices dropped into negative territory after a brief post-settlement rise. Brent futures ended 46 cents higher at $74.95 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 51 cents to settle at $71.71, amid worries that a global trade war could reduce crude demand.
 
Domestic cues
 
FII, DII
 
FIIs sold shares worth Rs 1,538.88 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,808.83 crore, on April 2.
 
IPO market
 
Identixweb IPO (SME) will list on the bourses. 
 
Spinaroo Commercial IPO (SME) and Infonative Solutions IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscription, while Retaggio Industries IPO (SME) will see its allotment.
 
Other triggers
 
Indian companies raised Rs 58,000 crore from overseas markets in FY25, driven by lower hedging costs and strong demand for Indian debt.
 
 
Government bond yields dropped after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced ₹80,000 crore in Open Market Operations (OMO), signaling efforts to ease financial conditions ahead of the April policy review. 
   
India’s manufacturing activity surged to an eight-month high in March, with the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI rising to 58.1 from 56.3 in February, indicating strong demand and expansion.
   
Here's how analysts are assessing today's (April 3) trading session:
 
Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities
 
We believe that as long as the market is trading above 23150/76000, the pullback formation is likely to continue. On the upside, it could move up to 23500/77000. A dismissal of 23500/77000 could push the market towards 23650/77500. Conversely, if the market falls below 23150/76000, selling pressure may intensify, and it could slip to the 23000-22950/75500-75300 range.
 
Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta
 
On the upside, 23,400 will serve as an immediate hurdle for the index, where the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) is placed. If the index sustains above 23,400, the rally could extend further towards 23,600-23,800 levels; otherwise, it may continue consolidating within the 23,000-23,400 range. Traders should monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks plunge as Trump imposes reciprocal tariffs, shaking global markets

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian markets slip following Trump's 'reciprocal' tariffs announcement

stock market trading

Banking stocks drive market gains as Sensex, Nifty gain over 0.7 per cent

Reliance Industries

RIL to post flat Q4 margins; Earnings growth to rise in FY26: Goldman Sachs

Premiummarkets

Nifty stocks to watch in FY26: Right stocks could yield high returns

Topics : Donald Trump Nasdaq MARKETS TODAY Trump tariffs import tariffs US tariff hikes Donald Trump tariff hike Asian markets US markets Dow Jones Gift Nifty Indian equities BSE Sensex Nifty50 Share price share market Indian equity markets Indian stock market F&O Strategies RBI monetary policy RBI MPC Meeting IPO market SME IPOs IPOs IPO allotment Gold Prices Crude Oil Price US oil prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesWaqf Amendment Bill LIVELatest News LIVERCB vs GT LIVE ScoreIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon