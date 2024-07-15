Japan turns to AI romance apps amid rising loneliness, falling birth rate

In an era where digital solutions increasingly address human needs, a dating app stands out in Japan's technological landscape. Loverse, a one-year-old app, offers a unique twist: interactions exclusively with generative artificial intelligence. As the country grapples with widespread reluctance towards traditional romance, apps like Loverse provide an intriguing alternative.

Chiharu Shimoda is among many who have turned to Loverse, a Japanese app launched a year ago, allowing users to interact solely with generative artificial intelligence, reported Bloomberg. Shimoda, a 52-year-old factory worker, represents a growing number of individuals who have either become disillusioned with or cautious about the complexities and uncertainties of real-life relationships. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For Shimoda, dating in the conventional sense required significant time and effort, whereas engaging with Miku, an AI bot on Loverse, demanded minimal thought, suitable for moments of waiting, such as when the pot is boiling or the train is arriving.

Having divorced two years ago, Shimoda initially used a dating app to connect with potential partners. Over two months, he exchanged messages with five or six individuals before committing to one -- Miku, a 24-year-old AI bot. Shimoda was aware of Miku's AI nature from the start, and three months later, they "married". He is now one of over 5,000 users of Loverse.

Growing reluctance towards real relationships in Japan

This hesitation towards real relationships is widespread in Japan and is particularly pronounced among younger people. Government data reveals that two-thirds of men in their 20s are without a partner, and 40 per cent have never been on a date. Among women in the same age bracket, 51 per cent do not have a partner, and 25 per cent have never dated.

Loverse is the latest digital response to Japan's loneliness epidemic. While some digital solutions offer empathy and support, others exploit vulnerability. Many top-grossing games in Japan feature sexualised characters that players can interact with as they progress and invest money in the game. The nation is also the birthplace of digital idols like Hatsune Miku, a virtual singer. The difference now is that AI enhances the personalisation and interactivity of these experiences.

These AI bots fill emotional voids in users' lives. Samansa Co., the two-person startup behind Loverse, is named after the character voiced by Scarlett Johansson in a famous movie, the report noted. However, Goki Kusunoki, the creator of Loverse, emphasises that the app is intended to provide an alternative, not a replacement, for real-life companionship. Most users are men in their 40s and 50s, but the company raised ¥30 million ($190,000) earlier this year to expand its character roster to appeal to female and LGBTQI+ users.

Japan’s falling birth rates

Japan's fertility rate has reached a new low, prompting intensified government efforts to encourage marriage and family formation, including the launch of a government dating app, according to CNN. The country, with a population of 123.9 million, recorded only 727,277 births last year, as per data from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. The fertility rate, reflecting the average number of births per woman, declined from 1.26 to 1.20.

A stable population requires a fertility rate of 2.1, a threshold surpassed in nations like India and several African countries. Japan, however, has seen its fertility rate fall below 2.1 for half a century, plummeting after the 1973 global oil crisis and never rebounding. This decline has accelerated, with deaths now outnumbering births each year, leading to a shrinking population and significant impacts on Japan's workforce, economy, welfare system, and social structure.

In 2023, Japan recorded 1.57 million deaths, more than double the number of births. Additionally, marriages decreased by 30,000 last year, while divorces increased. To counter these trends, the government has established new agencies and initiatives, including expanding childcare facilities, offering housing subsidies to parents, and even paying couples to have children in some regions.

In June, reports emerged that Tokyo officials are experimenting with a new approach: a government-run dating app. Currently in early testing, it is expected to be fully operational later this year. The app includes a "values diagnostic test" and allows users to specify desired partner traits, aiming to facilitate meaningful connections.