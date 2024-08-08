Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JP Morgan raises odds of US recession by year end to 35% from 25%: Report

Fears of a U.S. recession following a weaker-than-expected July jobs report and an unwinding of yen-funded carry trades sparked a sharp sell-off in global equities earlier this week

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 11:19 PM IST
JPMorgan has raised the odds of a US recession by the end of this year to 35 per cent from 25 per cent probability earlier, citing easing labor market pressures.
Markets are currently pricing a 100 per cent chance of a 50 basis points interest rate cut in September by the Federal Reserve, according to CME's FedWatch tool.
"US wage inflation is now slowing in a manner not seen in other DM economies," economists at the Wall Street brokerage, said in a note on Wednesday.
"Easing labor market conditions increase confidence both that service price inflation will move lower and that the Fed's current policy stance is restrictive," they added.
JPMorgan expects the Fed to "break from gradualism" stance and lower interest rates by at least 100 bps through the end of the year.

Goldman Sachs raised its probability of the US tipping into a recession by 10 percentage points to 25 per cent for the next 12 months, the brokerage said in a client note on Sunday.
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

