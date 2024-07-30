Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Navi Finserv closes $38 mn personal loan securitisation deal with JP Morgan

Navi Finserv closes $38 mn personal loan securitisation deal with JP Morgan

The transaction between the two firms, structured in the form of pass-through certificates (PTC), will be backed by a pool of unsecured personal loans. It will be originated and serviced by the NBFC

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india
The parent firm Navi has raised $427 million in funding to date, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 8:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Navi Finserv, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of Navi Technologies, on Tuesday announced that the company had closed a $38 million personal loans securitisation deal with US-based J.P. Morgan.

The Bengaluru-based company will use the funds to expand and grow its personal loans business.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The transaction between the two firms, structured in the form of pass-through certificates (PTC), will be backed by a pool of unsecured personal loans. It will be originated and serviced by the NBFC.

“This is JP Morgan’s first pass-through certificate transaction in the fintech space in India and the first unsecured personal loans-backed PTC transaction in India,” the company said in a statement.

The parent firm Navi has raised $427 million in funding to date, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

“This deal serves as a substantial endorsement of the high quality of our loan portfolio and the sustained growth that Navi has been able to achieve in the past few years. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with J.P. Morgan even further in the future,” said Sachin Bansal, Executive Chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), Navi Finserv.

More From This Section

RBI issues norms to improve safety of payment systems with fraud monitoring

Indian Bank eyes recovery of Rs 7,000 cr this financial year: MD & CEO

Reserve Bank of India must retain focus on food inflation, say economists

'Too big to fail' Big Techs pose risk profiling challenges: RBI report

Fake ITC claims detection by GST officers up 51% at Rs 36,374 cr in FY24


The fintech company is looking to bank on the growth of digital lending in India.

“This transaction marks our entry into the high-growth digital lending sector in India and is aligned with our firm-wide commitment to support the innovation economy. We are deepening our engagement with multiple companies in this space in India and providing them with capital-raising and financial solutions, including liquidity and risk management,” said Kaustubh Kulkarni, Senior Country Officer, India and Vice Chair Asia Pacific, J.P. Morgan.

Navi Technologies was co-founded by Sachin Bansal and Ankit Agarwal in December 2018.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Is marriage loan a smart financial move or a debt trap? Find out here

Tata Capital expects healthy retail loan growth in FY25: Senior executive

From application to approval: The journey of securing a hassle-free smart personal loan

Change your credit card billing cycle to manage cash flow: Here's how

HDFC Bank, Tata, SBI, and others: Personal loans with lowest interest rates

Topics :Personal LoanJP Morganfinance sector

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story