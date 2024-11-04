Pakistan’s second-largest city, Lahore has been engulfed by a severe air pollution crisis, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) skyrocketing to a record 1,067 — levels much beyond what is considered safe. As thick layer of smog blankets the city, Lahore’s 14 million residents are grappling with respiratory issues, leading officials to implement urgent measures to protect public health.

On Sunday, Lahore topped the global list of cities with the most hazardous air, marking the second consecutive day of deteriorating air quality.

The AQI scale categorises air quality as follows: Good (0-50)

Satisfactory (51-100)

Severe plus (over 450)

In response, Lahore authorities have enacted a ‘green lockdown’ to mitigate the impact. Schools will remain closed for a week, and a 50 per cent work-from-home mandate has been introduced for both government and private sector employees. The lockdown also includes restrictions on polluting tuk-tuks (auto rickshaws) with two-stroke engines, open-fire cooking by restaurants and street vendors, and ongoing construction projects.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, senior Punjab minister Marriyum Aurangzeb called for diplomatic engagement with India to tackle the transboundary pollution. “This cannot be solved without talks with India,” she stated, highlighting the need for a collaborative approach to tackle the smog crisis affecting both countries.

Raja Jehangir Anwar, another Punjab official, cited stubble burning in India as a significant factor, describing it as the “biggest headache” for air quality management in Lahore. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz echoed these concerns last week, calling for united action against pollution and labelling smog a “humanitarian issue, not a political one.”

The pollution’s impact on Lahore’s population is stark. A recent study by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute reveals that air pollution in Lahore reduces life expectancy by an average of 7.5 years. Additionally, according to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef), 600 million children in South Asia are exposed to high pollution levels, with half of all childhood pneumonia cases linked to air quality issues.

In a bid to safeguard children’s health, authorities previously barred outdoor exercise for school children across Lahore till January 2025 and adjusted school hours to minimise exposure during peak pollution times.