Air pollution: Over 54k vehicles fined, 56 construction sites shut in NCR

(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 9:38 PM IST
The Centre's panel to improve air quality in Delhi-NCR on Sunday said it ordered the closure of 56 construction and demolition sites and imposed fines on 597 sites for failing to comply with pollution control norms between October 15 and 31.

In a statement, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said over 54,000 vehicles were penalised for lacking a valid pollution-under-control certificate, and 3,900 overage vehicles were impounded during the period.

The CAQM said more than 5,300 inspections targeted illegal waste dumping sites, with actions taken against violations, particularly for burning municipal solid waste.

To control road dust, mechanical road-sweeping machines, water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns have been deployed across the region.

On average, around 600 water sprinklers and anti-smog guns were used daily throughout NCR.

Around 1,400 industrial units and 1,300 diesel generator sets were inspected, with non-compliant units facing fines or closure, according to the CAQM.

Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been in effect in Delhi-NCR since October 15, while Stage II was implemented starting October 22.

The CAQM said a GRAP Monitoring Control Room has been operational since October 15 to oversee targeted actions by NCR states.

A dedicated WhatsApp group also facilitates real-time updates between the control room and nodal officers.

GRAP is a set of emergency measures implemented during the winter season to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The plan is categorised into four stages based on Delhi's air quality levels: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450).

Topics :air pollutionDelhi-NCR

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

