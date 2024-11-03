Brief relief fades as Delhi's AQI climbs to 'hazardous' levels post-Diwali

Delhi's residents experienced brief relief from post-Diwali air pollution as strong surface winds helped to disperse pollutants. On Saturday (November 2) afternoon, the city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded a slight improvement, registering at 316, down from 339 the previous day. However, the improvement was short-lived; the AQI rose again by Saturday night, reaching 354, as pollution levels began climbing once more.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that certain areas of the city are grappling with hazardous pollution levels. Anand Vihar’s AQI reached 424, falling into the 'severe' category, while other areas like ITO and Vivek Vihar reported 'very poor' air quality, with AQI levels of 354 and 392, respectively. At Indira Gandhi International Airport, the AQI was recorded at 346, also in the 'very poor' category. On Sunday (November 3) morning, Delhi’s AQI surged past the 500 mark, plunging parts of the city into 'hazardous' levels of air quality.

Factors influencing air quality, weather conditions

Meteorologists attribute the temporary dip in pollution levels to consistent wind speeds of 10-15 km/h, which helped disperse pollutants. However, these winds are expected to weaken by Sunday, likely leading to further accumulation of pollutants in the atmosphere. The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) forecasts that Delhi’s air quality will remain 'poor' to 'very poor' until at least Tuesday.

Meanwhile, temperature fluctuations in the region have been mild, with the maximum temperature stabilizing around 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum settling at 17 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts mainly clear skies and morning mist over the next week, along with occasional shallow fog. Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 16 and 17 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures may vary slightly between 32 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Health risks

With AQI levels in Delhi crossing into the 'very poor' and even 'hazardous' categories, health experts are urging residents, particularly vulnerable groups like children and the elderly, to take precautions. As pollution levels persist, there is an urgent need for both immediate actions and long-term strategies to mitigate the adverse effects of poor air quality on public health.

The national capital’s ongoing air quality crisis highlights the need for sustained efforts to control emissions and enhance green cover, especially during high-risk periods like the post-Diwali season.