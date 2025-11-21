Home / World News / Lawmakers pass bill raising taxes for Russians branded as foreign agents'

Lawmakers pass bill raising taxes for Russians branded as foreign agents'

The bill also bars organisations labelled as foreign agents from applying for reduced corporate income tax rates

Income tax for most residents ranges between 13 per cent and 22 per cent, depending on their earnings | Image: Wikimedia Commons
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 7:31 AM IST
Russian lawmakers approved a new bill Thursday boosting taxes for those labelled foreign agents by the government.

The bill, which passed its third and final reading in the lower house of parliament, outlines an income tax rate of 30 per cent for individuals with the designation and takes away their right to government tax breaks.

Income tax for most residents ranges between 13 per cent and 22 per cent, depending on their earnings. The 30 per cent tax rate previously only applied to nonresidents who were working for foreign companies.

The bill also bars organisations labelled as foreign agents from applying for reduced corporate income tax rates.

Those who betrayed our country should not receive tax breaks, lawmaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in a social media post announcing the bill's passage. They will pay higher taxes to the state budget.

The legislation must be approved by the upper house and then signed by President Vladimir Putin before it becomes law.

The changes are just one part of wider changes to Russia's tax system as Moscow looks to boost its economy during its nearly 4-year-old war in Ukraine.

Russian lawmakers also approved a bill that will raise value-added tax from 20 per cent to 22 per cent, a move expected to add as much as 1 trillion rubles (about $12.3 billion) to the state budget.

Under Russian law, anyone considered by the government to be under foreign influence can be deemed a foreign agent.

The legislation obliges organizations to identify themselves as being foreign agents and media outlets designated as such must run a lengthy statement to that effect with their stories.

Foreign agents are also banned from organizing public events, teaching in state schools and receiving state financial support, among other restrictions.

The law has been used against opposition supporters, independent media and human rights activists, with critics describing it as a way of trying to discredit organisations that do not follow the Kremlin line.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

