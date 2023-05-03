Home / World News / Engine trouble grounds third of Airbus A220 fleet in Zurich, says Lufthansa

Engine trouble grounds third of Airbus A220 fleet in Zurich, says Lufthansa

The idling of the narrow-body aircraft is on top of three other "brand new" aircraft with Pratt engines that are also down

Bloomberg
Engine trouble grounds third of Airbus A220 fleet in Zurich, says Lufthansa

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By William Wilkes
Deutsche Lufthansa AG said a third of its Airbus SE A220 fleet in Zurich has been temporarily grounded because of issues with Pratt & Whitney engines, the latest sign of airlines wrestling with defects ahead of the crucial summer travel season.

The idling of the narrow-body aircraft is on top of three other “brand new” aircraft with Pratt engines that are also down, Lufthansa Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said on call with analysts to discuss earnings. 
“Way down in their supply chains there are elements missing and companies need to rebuild their production facilities,” Spohr said.

Lufthansa operates 30 A220s at its Swiss subsidiary, implying about 10 aircraft are grounded at present. The company is considering ordering significantly more of the model as it renews its regional jet fleet, Bloomberg News has reported. 
Carriers around the world are dealing with a shortage of engines and spare parts, particularly on their latest-generation workhorse narrowbody jets. Suppliers to Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of the Raytheon Technologies Corp., have struggled with a backlog of subcomponent orders.

Go Airlines India Ltd. this week filed for insolvency protection, blaming failing Pratt & Whitney engines for grounding about half its fleet of Airbus aircraft at a time when demand for travel is soaring. 
© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Also Read

Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa registers profits after Covid slump

Technical issues at Lufthansa delay operations at Frankfurt airport

Lufthansa cancels 1,200 flights due to strikes at Frankfurt, Munich hubs

Major disruptions in computer systems cause delay in Lufthansa flights

Lufthansa resumes operations after IT issues grounded hundreds of flights

Downed drone that tried to attack Putin's residence, says Russia

China financial data providers stop sharing key corporate information

As war jams food supply, hunger now grips quarter of a billion globally

It is crucial to maintain peace, security in Indian Ocean: India, Maldives

Buckingham Palace arrest not being treated as terror-related: Police

Topics :Lufthansaairline industry

First Published: May 03 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story